John "Johnny" Kuchinsky

 
Last updated 10/14/2018 at 10:21am

John "Johnny" Kuchinsky passed away October 4, 2108. He was born in Kittery, Maine on March 17, 1962 but Fallbrook, California was home. John worked for RQ Construction as a safety officer for over 15 years.

He is survived by his wife Robin; two daughters, Michelle Oostema and Khrystyn; his son, Jarod, and son-in- law, Jeff Oostema. He also leaves behind his longtime friend, Laura Klages, and six siblings (Terry, Peter, Laurie, Vickie, Mary Anne, Walter). John also had a granddaughter, Emily, who he loved and adored. To her, he will always be her super hero.

John was well loved by all who knew him. His quick wit, sense of humor and huge heart will be greatly missed.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Camp Pendleton Animal Shelter.

 
