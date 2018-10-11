'Monster Mash' needs artists and guests

BONSALL – The recently formed Bonsall Community Foundation for the Arts is hosting its first “call to artists”. Organizers are seeking art in any medium for their “Monster Mash” Tabletop Art Show and Open House.

Student entries are free; all other entrants are a $5 submission donation to the foundation to further student and community art projects and shows. Entries can be a painting, drawing, photograph or sculpture reflecting the Monster Mash theme and are to be dropped off at the community center at 3 p.m. Oct. 20 and picked up after the awards presentation that day.

For entry...