Village Newsmakers Podcast: Dr. Terry Rondberg

Julie Reeder talked with Omega Brain Health and Nutrition Center's Dr. Terry Rondberg who practices holistic healing and utilizes a wide array of unique services. He performs acupuncture, ayurveda, massage, mind-body medicine and energy medicine to restore health and balance to his patients. This approach perfectly blends the benefits from eastern medicine, chiropractic, modern psychology and neuroscience. It was a very interesting discussion and we thought you should hear it!

