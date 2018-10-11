Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Indulge in homemade donuts

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/16/2018 at 6:16am

Donuts are a guilty pleasure for many people. Though they might not make nutritionists smile, donuts are a beloved indulgence.

People who love donuts may find that love reaches a new level after they try their hands at the following recipe for "Cookies and Cream Donuts" from Heather Saffer's "Crazy Easy Vegan Desserts" (Sterling Epicure).

Cookies and Cream Donuts

Makes 6 donuts

11/2 teaspoons distilled white vinegar

1 cup gluten-free flour

1/4 cup unsweetened dark cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

2 teaspoons coconut oil, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

12 vegan crunchy chocolate cookies, crushed

1 12-ounce jar Dollop Gourmet

Madagascar Vanilla vegan frosting

Almond milk

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Spray a donut pan with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Pour the vinegar into a 1/2 cup measure. Add enough almond milk to come to the brim. Let sit until slightly thickened, 5 to 10 minutes.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. In a large bowl, mix together the sugar, applesauce, coconut oil, and vanilla. Slowly add the flour mixture and mix until smooth. Add the almond milk mixture and continue mixing for 1 minute more. Add half of the crushed cookies and mix until just combined.

4. Scoop the batter into the prepared donut pan, filling three-quarters of the way full. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 10 to 15 minutes. Let cool before frosting.

5. Microwave the uncovered frosting jar for 5-second intervals, stirring in between, until soft. Gently frost the top of each donut. Sprinkle the remaining crushed cookies over the donuts.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 10/17/2018 11:02