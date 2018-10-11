Michelle's Place offers numerous fundraising events during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Halle Kowalewski

Intern

This year, local nonprofit Michelleâ€™s Place is celebrating National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a series of fundraisers and events that benefit countless women in the Temecula area. These events span from slot tournaments to fashion shows and all promise an evening of fun to participants.

In addition to these fundraising events, Michelleâ€™s Place will offer free mammogram cancer screenings all month. These screenings detect cancer before more prominent symptoms appear. They are incredibly beneficial in catching cancer early and improving cancer patientsâ...