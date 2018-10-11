Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jos A lvarez
County of San Diego Communications Office 

STD cases up in San Diego County

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/14/2018 at 3:18pm



Cases and rates of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia in San Diego County continued to rise for the third consecutive year in 2017 and were at the highest level in the last two decades, new data from the County Health and Human Services Agency revealed. Cases of infectious syphilis increased by 15.2 percent, from 981 cases in 2016 to 1,130 cases in 2017.

Last year, the overall rate of early syphilis was 34.1 cases per 100,000 persons, a 14.4 percent increase from 2016. The rate among men was 22.4 times the rate among women, and 85.5 percent of cases were in gay and bisexual men. The highest...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018