A 'gem' in North San Diego County aspires to be more

A gold panner mural is one of several upgrades to the 77-year old building of the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society Museum.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society is definitely a place to watch. Visitors to the Society's 22nd annual Fall Festival of Gems, Sunday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be greeted by major cosmetic changes to the building. A large mural of a 49er gold panner graces the entrance area and a new sign identifies the building.

If the face and profile of the gold panner look somewhat familiar to longtime Fallbrook residents and frequent visitors to the FGMS Museum, there is a good reason for that. It was purposely painted as a tribute to Garth Bricker, a retired teacher, miner, and th...