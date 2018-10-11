Bonsall Unified School District prepares for new housing developments

BONSALL – There has been much discussion recently about projected enrollment for the Bonsall Unified School District, the high school in particular. The following facts and assumptions explain the BUSD enrollment projection process.

The district utilizes publicly-available data for housing developments with approved track, parcel, or subdivision maps

Table 1 below displays only the larger housing projects with an approved map and are included in the district's mid-range (five year or less) enrollment projections. These developments have started construction or will "break ground" soon....