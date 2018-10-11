CECO offers grants to support local charities

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Employees’ Charitable Organization is now accepting applications for 2019 CECO grants.

CECO funds local nonprofit programs through the generosity of county employees who make voluntary donations to CECO throughout the year. The grant instructions and application are now available at www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/ceco/apply_for_grant.html.

CECO’s mission is to provide county employees and retirees an opportunity to lend a hand to local nonprofit organizations that provide health, recreation and human care services. In March 2018, CECO distributed $16...