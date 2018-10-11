Deadline to register to vote is Oct. 22

For anyone who wants to vote in the Nov. 6 Gubernatorial General Election, the deadline to register is Monday, Oct. 22. Residents will need to complete a new registration form if they recently moved or recently changed their name. If someone is not sure about their registration, check the status online at www.sdvote.com. If someone is not registered or needs to change their registration, they’ll find that information there, too.

