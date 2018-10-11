Driver hits pickup, frightens motorists before crashing on Interstate 15

TEMECULA - At least one motorist was hit and several others narrowly missed being struck on Tuesday, Oct. 16 when a driver on Interstate 15 plowed through slower traffic, using the shoulders to speed north on the freeway before crashing in Temecula.

The reckless driver was first reported about 4:50 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near Miramar Road in San Diego County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said multiple witnesses called 911, stating that a man driving a maroon Scion was racing through traffic, weaving in and out of lanes, driving on the shoulders and yelling at other motorists.

According to one witness, the driver sideswiped the center divider wall several times and clipped a utility pickup truck in the Escondido area.

The suspect's speed was estimated to be 90 mph, according to reports from the scene.

CHP officers from the Temecula area and north San Diego County attempted to find the driver, and according to the agency, his dangerous driving stunts continued until about 5:35 p.m., when he lost control and crashed near the exit for state Route 79.

The vehicle overturned, coming to rest on its side, the CHP said.

By the time patrol officers reached the location, the suspect had crawled out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

As of 6 p.m., officers were searching the area, trying to locate the man.

It was unknown whether he was injured.