Fallbrook chamber offers treats in October

Last updated 10/14/2018 at 12:20pm

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is holding its monthly events as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. – The SunDowner will be hosted by Michelle Verdugo, nutritionist, at The Palomares House, 1815 S. Stage Coach Lane.

Friday, Oct. 26 at Noon – Lunch Mob at Vista Valley Country Club, 29354 Vista Valley Dr, Vista.

Sunday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Harvest Faire in Downtown Fallbrook

Oct. 31 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Halloween Treats at the Chamber office for children 13 and under who must be in costume, 111 S. Main Ave.

Call the chamber for more details on a...