Fallbrook Democratic Club votes to oppose Measure EE

 
Last updated 10/14/2018 at 10:23am



FALLBROOK – Voters Against Wasteful School Bonds, No on EE is pleased to announce that on Oct. 4, the Fallbrook Democratic Club, composed of members from both Fallbrook and Bonsall, overwhelmingly adopted a resolution to oppose Measure EE, BUSD’s 38 million dollar bond to build a high school on Gird Road in Fallbrook.

The vote to oppose EE came after testimony from both sides. The Republican Party of San Diego has also voted to oppose EE, making this a rare bipartisan recommendation to oppose a local school bond.

Measure EE is BUSD’s second bond attempt in two years and the sixth at...



