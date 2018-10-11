Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

FPUD approves mutual services agreement with VCMWD for vactor truck

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/14/2018 at 12:11pm



The Fallbrook Public Utility District will be providing vactor truck services to the Valley Center Municipal Water District.

Under a mutual services agreement approved by a 4-0 FPUD vote, Sept. 24, with Milt Davies absent, FPUD will provide the Valley Center district with vactor truck services, including but not limited to grit removal and lift station maintenance. The Valley Center district will reimburse FPUD $1,028 daily when the vactor truck services are used with an overnight rate for $1,126 for grit removal and a partial day rate of $573 for lift station maintenance.

“We’re work...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 10/15/2018 07:08