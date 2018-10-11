FPUD approves mutual services agreement with VCMWD for vactor truck

The Fallbrook Public Utility District will be providing vactor truck services to the Valley Center Municipal Water District.

Under a mutual services agreement approved by a 4-0 FPUD vote, Sept. 24, with Milt Davies absent, FPUD will provide the Valley Center district with vactor truck services, including but not limited to grit removal and lift station maintenance. The Valley Center district will reimburse FPUD $1,028 daily when the vactor truck services are used with an overnight rate for $1,126 for grit removal and a partial day rate of $573 for lift station maintenance.

