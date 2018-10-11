Joe's Paving given FPUD contract for Winterhaven/Winterwarm repair
Joe’s Paving Company Inc. was the successful bidder for the Fallbrook Public Utility District contract to repair and replace road surface on Winterhaven Road and Winterwarm Drive. A 4-0 FPUD board vote Sept. 24, with Milt Davies absent, awarded Joe’s Paving the contract for the Valley Center company’s bid of $52,718.82.
“We had a leak, and we’ve got to fix the road,” FPUD general manager Jack Bebee said.
FPUD’s ten-inch main underneath Winterhaven Road and Winterwarm Road failed July 24, which allowed 120,000 gallons to flow north on Winterhaven Road underneath the pavement....
