Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Joe's Paving given FPUD contract for Winterhaven/Winterwarm repair

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/14/2018 at 12:19pm



Joe’s Paving Company Inc. was the successful bidder for the Fallbrook Public Utility District contract to repair and replace road surface on Winterhaven Road and Winterwarm Drive. A 4-0 FPUD board vote Sept. 24, with Milt Davies absent, awarded Joe’s Paving the contract for the Valley Center company’s bid of $52,718.82.

“We had a leak, and we’ve got to fix the road,” FPUD general manager Jack Bebee said.

FPUD’s ten-inch main underneath Winterhaven Road and Winterwarm Road failed July 24, which allowed 120,000 gallons to flow north on Winterhaven Road underneath the pavement....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 10/15/2018 07:08