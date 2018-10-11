Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Myrtle Creek buys SLRD property

 
Last updated 10/14/2018 at 12:40pm

Jeff Pack photos

The long-closed San Luis Rey Downs Golf & Country Club is being redeveloped by Myrtle Creek Botanical Gardens & Nursery as a second location.

Ever since the San Luis Rey Downs Golf & Country Club closed in August of 2014, the property has drawn the ire of homeowners in the area.

Run-down buildings, graffiti and no landscaping maintenance to be found – the property has seen better days.

But thanks to Myrtle Creek Botanical Gardens & Nursery, the property will undergo a renaissance in the coming months to become the company's second location in the area. They plan to open in early 2019.

"Myrtle Creek's vision is to bring back the golf club's prior allure," Kent Harvey, general manager, said in a press release. "Myrtle Cre...



