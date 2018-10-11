Vallecitos School District Governing Board vacancy announced

RAINBOW – The Vallecitos School District is seeking applications from interested residents within the school district’s boundaries to serve as a member of the Governing Board.

Because no candidates have filed for the November 6, 2018, election to fill a two-year term on the Vallecitos School District Governing Board, the Board is required, under education Code section 5328, to make an appointment to fill the seat. Interviews will be conducted at a special board meeting prior to November 6, 2018, and the appointment will be made immediately following the interviews. The successful candidate will be sworn into office at the Annual Organizational Meeting on December 11, 2018 and will serve for a term ending in December 2020.

If you are interested in being considered for appointment to this vacancy, you can obtain an application from the District office or the District website at http://www.vallecitossd.net. If you would like more information, please contact Linda Miller in the District office at 760-728-7092 or email lmiller@vallecitossd.net.

Please submit your application to:

Secretary of the Board/Superintendent

Vallecitos School District

5211 5th Street

Fallbrook, CA 92028

Fax: 760-728-7712

Applications must be received in the Superintendent’s Office not later than 3 p.m. on October 26, 2018.