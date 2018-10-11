FUHSD needs to trim excess administrators

Fallbrook Union High School District is in dire need of changes. The overall enrollment has declined to under 2000 students, Administrative spending has skyrocketed and the current school board voted unanimously to increase the pay of the superintendent to $250,000 per year plunging our district further into deficient spending.

There must be something done to stop this unchecked spending.

FUHSD has been required to pay thousands of dollars in fines to the state for its top heavy number of administrators. The current school board had the option to trim the excess and avoid the fine but opted to pay it instead.

Our tax dollars need to be spent in the class room educating our kids not lining the pockets of administrators.

As a long time Fallbrook resident, mother of a 1989 FUHS graduate and grandmother of a current attendee of FUHS, I have a vested interest in the future of our school district.

I want to see some new, qualified individuals sitting on our board and working to improve curriculum and create more options for students to succeed.

Who you elect is critical. Please learn about the local candidates, read their bios and talk to your neighbors.

The future of our schools is at stake.

Marilee Lowe