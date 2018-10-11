Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Re: Residents ask questions about CBD [Village News, 9/27/18]

 
The idea of creating a Community Benefit District (CBD) and imposing a new additional $5 tax on Fallbrook residents, to be collected by FPUD, is a smoke and mirrors proposal by the politically savvy.

We are being conned. The $5 fee is a con game. The $5 fee is, in verbal disguise, a new additional $5 tax increase imposed on all residents. The fee is actually a new tax increase conjured by the politically savvy. Our taxes and water bills are already high. We are struggling to survive financially as it is.

Use the current high tax and water money that we are forced to pay properly and efficiently. The idea that the additional new $5 tax increase may be eliminated in the future, or that the additional new $5 tax increase will be properly, honestly used, and that it will be monitored and audited conscientiously, is equivalent to believing in the existence of fairies.

It is a new additional tax increase that will keep increasing and will end up as a slush fund. Make proper and efficient use of the current high tax and water bill money that we are already forced to pay. Don't con us citizens by portraying the new additional $5 tax increase as a "little, itty bitty $5 fee," as they do in Sacramento.

Eugen Gryg

 
