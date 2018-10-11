Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Hernandez, Contreras medal at Dana Hills Invitational

 
The Dana Hills Nike Invitational cross country meet provides medals to the top 50 finishers in each race, and the recipients of those medals at this year's meet Sept. 22 included Fallbrook runners Josh Hernandez and Danny Contreras.

Hernandez finished ninth among the 161 runners in the Division 1 boys junior race. Contreras was the 22nd finisher in the Division 1 boys sophomore race which had 276 competitors.

Hernandez posted a time of 15:53.1 on the 3.0-mile course.

"That's just phenomenal," said Fallbrook head coach Marco Arias.

Contreras completed the course in 16:28.

