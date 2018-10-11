San Diego Fleet signs former San Diego State standout

SAN DIEGO - Former San Diego State standout defensive end Alex Barrett was among 11 players whose signings were announced by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 255-pound Barrett was a first-team all-Mountain West Conference selection in both of his final two seasons with the Aztecs, 2015 and 2016. He was chosen as the team's defensive lineman of the year in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Barrett played two games with the Detroit Lions in 2017, then spent the rest of the season on their practice squad. He was released by the Lions on Sept. 1 as part of the cutdown to the 53-player regular-season roster limit, signed to their practice squad the next day and released Sept. 19.

The other signings announced Friday were running backs Greg Ducre and Ja'Quan Gardner, linebackers Travis Feeney and Frank Ginda, tight end Ben Johnson, guards Damien Mama and Beau Nunn, defensive backs Jordan Martin and Curtis Mikell and defensive tackle Shakir Soto.

The signings increase San Diego's roster to 60 players.

The Fleet have the first right to sign players from San Diego State, USD, USC, Stanford, Washington, Colorado and nine other universities.

The league is set to begin play Feb. 9.