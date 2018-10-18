Charlene Bodmer Craig passed away at her home in Fallbrook, Calif. at the age of 89 on October 5, 2018 after a second battle with Lymphoma. The youngest of three daughters, Charlene was born in San Diego, on April 11, 1929, to Herman Louis Bodmer and Faughn LuDean Merz Bodmer.

Charlene graduated from Hoover High School. During her junior year of college at BYU-Provo, she met Robert Ernest Craig Sr. who played basketball for BYU, and they married the following year, in 1950. While Charlene was in college, her father insisted that she take courses in bookkeeping and accounting.

She was adept at personal finances and helped many people learn to manage their own. She was an excellent seamstress and sewed the wedding dresses and bridesmaids’ gowns for each of her five daughters’ weddings. She enjoyed gardening and could coax even the most reluctant plants to grow. Evidently, she used this talent with her large and growing family, too.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Craig Sr., and her sister, Myrle. She is survived by seven children, 37 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and her sister, Claire Moss, age 95, who resides in St. George, Utah.

A celebration of her life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 621 S. Stagecoach Ln. Fallbrook at 10 a.m.