Don't let tests overwhelm your child

Testing is a fact of life for students from elementary through high school. Whether it’s a school system required standardized test or an exam or quiz from the teacher to measure progress and understanding, tests can be a source of stress and anxiety for many students.

There is no cure to remove all the anxiety from testing, but there are strategies to reduce stress levels and to maximize test performance.

The starting point is being physically prepared for not only test-taking, but all aspects of the school day by being well-rested and eating healthy foods.

Studies find that the avera...