Fire safety & prevention will be the topic for garden club

FALLBROOK – A representative from North County Fire Protection District, which provides services to Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow, will speak at the Fallbrook Garden Club’s general meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 30, on the latest happenings at the fire department, fire safety and prevention.

This is a change in the previously scheduled program. The meeting will be held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. Social time with refreshments begins at 12:30 p.m., the business meeting at 1 p.m. and the program starts 2 p.m.

The public is welcome. For more information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.