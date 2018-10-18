Food Pantry's 5K Thanksgiving Walk/Run is Nov. 10

Participates in the Food Pantry's 2017 5-kilometer Thanksgiving Walk/Run hit the road to raise money for the less fortunate in the community.

FALLBROOK – It's time for residents to get out their walking or running shoes to participate in the Fallbrook Food Pantry's annual 5-kilometer Thanksgiving Walk/Run at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. The event is being held earlier than usual this year.

The event will follow the same route that has been used in the past, which is as follows: begin at the Food Pantry at 1042 South Mission Road, walk or run east on Aviation Road to Main Avenue, then north on Main Avenue, crossing East Mission Road, to Dougherty Street. At Dougherty Street, proceed east to Olive Avenue, then follow Olive Avenue north to the cul-de-sac at the end of the road.

Volunteers will be handing out bottled water at the end of Olive Avenue, and runners will return to the Food Pantry by the same route. The roads will not be closed to automobile traffic, so all participants must follow the rules of road safety and be attentive to instructions from members of the Sheriff's Senior Volunteer Patrol.

Participants will gather at the Food Pantry at 8:30 a.m. to turn in sponsor sheets and financial donations before beginning the walk. Also, for those with donations of $10 or more, T-shirts will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. The shirts will have a Thanksgiving theme, designed by a student from Fallbrook High School.

Sponsor forms can be picked up at the Food Pantry, at several of the local churches or at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce during the entire month of October. Look for the flyers at many of the stores along Main Avenue for details.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Food Pantry.