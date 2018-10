FALLBROOK – San Diego County Parks is hosting a family-friendly Halloween carnival for all ages, Saturday, Oct. 27, from 5-7 p.m. Residents of all ages are invited to come dressed to impress for an evening full of trick-or-treats, music, food, games and prizes at Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Ave. For more information, call (760)-728-1671.

Submitted by San Diego County Parks.