Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

North San Diego County real estate prices soften & market times increase going into the fourth quarter of 2018

Median time on Market for Fallbrook – 35 days and Bonsall was 46 days

 
Last updated 10/22/2018 at 10:16am



FALLBROOK – North San Diego County real estate continues an expected slowdown in number of homes sold and homes are taking longer to sell heading into fall. The average price per square foot has increased year over year continuing to make Real Estate a great investment tool, Jean Esop, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Village Properties in Bonsall, reported last week.

Some economists state that 2018 might be the final period in a long string of happy years for the housing industry. Although residential real estate should continue along a mostly positive line for the rest of the year, rising...



