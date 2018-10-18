Packed shoeboxes needed for Operation Christmas Child

FALLBROOK – In November, the Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items and delivers them to children in need around the world.

For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received and demonstrates God’s love in a tangible way, according to the organization’s website. Samaritan’s Purse is a nondenominational Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. Samaritan’s Purse has also helped meet needs of people who are victims of war as well as those that are suffering from natural disasters, disease and famine.

Anyone can pack a shoebox and drop it off at the Community Baptist Church during the national collection week, Nov. 12-19. Any organization or church that would like to learn more about this program or would like to pack shoeboxes may contact Ed Langston at (703) 395-0608 or at ed.langston1305@gmail.com.

Submitted by Community Baptist Church.