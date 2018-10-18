Palomar upgrades testing center for students with disabilities

Palomar College's renovated testing center allows students with disabilities to complete exams in a setting with less noise and less traffic.

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College opened a newly renovated testing center for students with disabilities – a reduced-distraction environment featuring a variety of accommodations to help all the college's students pursue their higher education goals.

Students who are registered with the Disability Resource Center can book appointments in advance to take their tests in the new space, and they receive extra time to complete exams in a setting with less noise and less traffic. The testing center also features specialized equipment to serve those with specific disabilities.

"Students with disa...