'Shrek The Musical' comes to Fallbrook

 
Last updated 10/18/2018 at 9:18am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School Vocal Music and Drama Club will be presenting “Shrek The Musical” Thursday, Oct. 25, and Friday, Oct. 26, at the Bob Burton Center. Show times will be 7 p.m.

The cast will feature several students who recently received recognition by the Southern California Vocal Association including Allyse Besne, Grace Wade and Roseline Sanchez.

Visual and Performing Arts Department chair at Fallbrook High School Heather Smith has combined the talents of her choirs, including the Madrigals with the Drama Club to bring this musical production to life.

Tickets will be available at the box office for $10 before the shows, and the funds raised will support performing arts at FUHS.

Submitted by Fallbrook High School.

 
