William H. Frazier Elementary aids monarch butterflies

FALLBROOK – William H. Frazier Elementary is becoming a monarch butterfly sanctuary as the school starts a project to attract and protect this species of butterfly.

Amy Miska, who teaches third grade, has been educating her students about the monarch life cycle and migration for several years. This year she was able to procure a large Monarch Migration Station, paid for through the organization, Donor's Choose.

With this station, Miska and her students hope to host monarch butterflies over the winter, in the spring and into next school year. Monarch butterflies are an endangered species...