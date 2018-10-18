Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

William J. Karnauskas

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/18/2018 at 9:56am

William J. Karnauskas, better known as Bill Karn, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 13, 2018 at the age of 94. Bill was well known in the Fallbrook Community.

Born in Niles, Ohio, he was the youngest of five children. He served in the Army from 1946-1949. He married Catherine Mills on Aug. 20, 1960 and they made their home in Fallbrook.

Bill owned Wm Karn Surveying, Inc. until his retirement. His claim to fame was he walked every hill in Fallbrook.

Bill and Cathy had no children but leave behind dear friends, Margaret, Paul, Lucy and Sam Larson and a few relatives.

A viewing will be held on Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church with Mass immediately following officiated by his dear friend Father Eamon Flynn of Scotland. Burial will be at Masonic Cemetery and a celebration of life will follow at St. Peter Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's of San Diego, 6632 Convoy Ct. San Diego, CA 92111.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 10/18/2018 16:10