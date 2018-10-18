William J. Karnauskas, better known as Bill Karn, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 13, 2018 at the age of 94. Bill was well known in the Fallbrook Community.

Born in Niles, Ohio, he was the youngest of five children. He served in the Army from 1946-1949. He married Catherine Mills on Aug. 20, 1960 and they made their home in Fallbrook.

Bill owned Wm Karn Surveying, Inc. until his retirement. His claim to fame was he walked every hill in Fallbrook.

Bill and Cathy had no children but leave behind dear friends, Margaret, Paul, Lucy and Sam Larson and a few relatives.

A viewing will be held on Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church with Mass immediately following officiated by his dear friend Father Eamon Flynn of Scotland. Burial will be at Masonic Cemetery and a celebration of life will follow at St. Peter Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's of San Diego, 6632 Convoy Ct. San Diego, CA 92111.