Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Dallas International Guitar Festival award, Grammy Camp among Cullins' achievements

 
Last updated 10/22/2018 at 10:29am

Fallbrook native Anthony Cullins is also known as The Fallbrook Kid.

This year for Fallbrook musician Anthony Cullins has included taking first place at the Dallas International Guitar Festival's 10 Under 20 competition, playing at Don's Celebrity Theater in Don Laughlin's Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino Celebrity Theater in Laughlin, Nevada and attending the 2018 Grammy Camp in Los Angeles.

"I'm just playing all over the place," Cullins said.

Cullins, who turned 17 in December, was one of 10 contestants in the 10 Under 20 contest May 6 at Dallas Market Hall. Each contestant played one song of his or her own choosing. "I'm from California and I was going t...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

