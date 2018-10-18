Dallas International Guitar Festival award, Grammy Camp among Cullins' achievements

Fallbrook native Anthony Cullins is also known as The Fallbrook Kid.

This year for Fallbrook musician Anthony Cullins has included taking first place at the Dallas International Guitar Festival's 10 Under 20 competition, playing at Don's Celebrity Theater in Don Laughlin's Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino Celebrity Theater in Laughlin, Nevada and attending the 2018 Grammy Camp in Los Angeles.

"I'm just playing all over the place," Cullins said.

Cullins, who turned 17 in December, was one of 10 contestants in the 10 Under 20 contest May 6 at Dallas Market Hall. Each contestant played one song of his or her own choosing. "I'm from California and I was going t...