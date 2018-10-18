Library hosts reception for artists Oct. 19
FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library is currently hosting an exhibition titled “Sanctuary,” which will be on display through Nov. 2.
The exhibition artists address the issue of finding a safe place – a sanctuary – in these times when violence and fear threatens people in many parts of the world. Artists from around Los Angeles are featured in the show.
The library will host a reception Friday, Oct. 19, from 6-9 p.m., providing an opportunity to meet the artists. Musica Sin Fronteras will perform Latin American music, and appetizer bites will be provided.
