Areas in Fallbrook and Bonsall are slated for increased density

Four Fallbrook areas and two Bonsall areas are slated for dwelling unit density increases.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors heard property-specific requests for general plan amendments and rezones Sept. 12 and directed county staff to prepare the necessary documentation for the actual rezones and general plan amendments.

“We do have to consider increased units in some places,” board of supervisors’ chair Kristin Gaspar, whose 3rd District had a request for increased density only in unincorporated Escondido.

In some cases, a property-specific request covered multiple parcel...