Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Areas in Fallbrook and Bonsall are slated for increased density

 
Last updated 10/22/2018 at 10:01am



Four Fallbrook areas and two Bonsall areas are slated for dwelling unit density increases.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors heard property-specific requests for general plan amendments and rezones Sept. 12 and directed county staff to prepare the necessary documentation for the actual rezones and general plan amendments.

“We do have to consider increased units in some places,” board of supervisors’ chair Kristin Gaspar, whose 3rd District had a request for increased density only in unincorporated Escondido.

In some cases, a property-specific request covered multiple parcel...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

