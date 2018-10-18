Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Child passenger safety is a CHP priority

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/22/2018 at 9:57am



SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety are working together to focus on child safety through the California Restraint Safety Education and Training, which is also called the CARSEAT II campaign.

Reducing the number of children killed in collisions because they were not properly restrained is the goal of the yearlong CARSEAT II campaign. The CHP will host educational seminars, classes and child safety seat inspections throughout California to help meet the goal.

“Making sure every child in your vehicle is buckled up in an appropriate car...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 10/22/2018 20:33