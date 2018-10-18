Communities benefit from solar plants

SAN DIEGO – A newly built solar plant is providing clean, renewable energy to customers signed up for San Diego Gas & Electric’s EcoChoice and EcoShare programs.

The new solar plant and two more that are in development will deliver a combined 42.4 megawatts of additional renewable energy to the San Diego region, enough to power about 31,800 homes.

“SDG&E is committed to providing our customers with renewable, community-based energy choices,” Kendall Helm, vice president of energy supply for SDG&E, said. “These new solar plants will deliver sustainable energy options to customers...