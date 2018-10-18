FRHD provides 71 free prostate screenings
Last updated 10/22/2018 at 9:59am
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Regional Health District recently offered free prostate screenings to any man wanting the exam, drawing 71 participants. Of those screenings, 13 percent returned abnormal results requiring subsequent medical analysis.
"Early intervention is key in fighting cancer," Bobbi Palmer, CEO of Fallbrook Regional Health District, said. "We offer these prostate screenings annually because knowledge is power and making it free might just offers the push folks need."
The event is made possible by Dr. Philip Brodak, a board-certified urologist who provides the exams on a Saturd...
