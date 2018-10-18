Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

FRHD provides 71 free prostate screenings

 
Last updated 10/22/2018 at 9:59am

Free prostate exams were provided in late September to 71 area men by Dr. Philip Brodak, a board-certified urologist. The collaborative effort is made possible by the Fallbrook Regional Health District and the Fallbrook Family Health Center, which hosted the screening event and provided the credentialed staff to facilitate the blood draws.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Regional Health District recently offered free prostate screenings to any man wanting the exam, drawing 71 participants. Of those screenings, 13 percent returned abnormal results requiring subsequent medical analysis.

"Early intervention is key in fighting cancer," Bobbi Palmer, CEO of Fallbrook Regional Health District, said. "We offer these prostate screenings annually because knowledge is power and making it free might just offers the push folks need."

The event is made possible by Dr. Philip Brodak, a board-certified urologist who provides the exams on a Saturd...



