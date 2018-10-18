Lunch for seniors is more than just food

Local seniors who have retired from cooking can frequently be seen eating out, at restaurants, at club fundraisers and at the Fallbrook Community Center where Fallbrook Senior Center staff serve lunch at 11:15 a.m., Monday through Friday.

The meals are geared nutritionally for people over 60 years old and a $4 donation for the meal is requested, but those who cannot afford to pay are not turned away. Diners who are under 60 are welcome to come eat but are required to pay $5, which is still a bargain for a full lunch including beverages (milk, coffee or juice) and dessert.

Many of the senior...