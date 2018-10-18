Understand and overcome road rage

Today’s streets and highways are more crowded than ever. Drivers almost anywhere these days often encounter bad drivers, traffic jams and road construction.

The stress and anger that go along with driving frustrations is a fairly common occurrence, but when they build to the point that a person become an aggressive driver themselves, it’s a real problem.

“Road rage” is generally described as uncontrolled anger at the actions of another driver. In extreme cases, it’s more than simply being angry and upset. It can lead to aggressive and violent behavior behind the wheel, including intentionally hitting the car of the driver who has upset them, or getting out of their car to engage in a physical confrontation. In some cases, the angry driver will have a weapon and will threaten or harm the other driver.

Clearly any such out of control actions are illegal, dangerous and likely to cause harm to the driver and those around them. When someone has experienced out of control road rage, it is vital that they seek professional assistance. It is a condition that needs anger management help. A professional counselor has a variety of techniques to help someone understand and control such reactions.

For most people, however, the anger they feel behind the wheel doesn’t result in violent behavior, but it can lead to dangerous driving. A driver might find themselves cutting off others, tailgating, speeding, flashing their lights or honking their horn. All are signs of aggressive driving and dangerous, as they are likely to provoke the other driver. And remember, none of those actions are going to change anything about how that other person drives.

Instead, it’s important for people to control their anger. Drivers can take a second to remember that what is happening isn’t their fault and that it’s outside their control. Next, take action to relax. Tune in to something soothing and enjoyable on the radio. Take the time to slowly count to 10. Try concentrating on individual parts of the body and consciously think about relaxing those muscles.

When anger controls a person, they become less alert in relation to their driving and traffic situations that might occur suddenly. And if anger while driving happens frequently, even if not escalating to road rage, and they can’t control it, consider learning about relaxation training or an anger management course.

Counseling Corner is provided by the American Counseling Association. Comments and questions to ACAcorner@counseling.org or visit the ACA website at http://www.counseling.org.