Work continues to work on Monserate Winery

Jade Work, owner and developer of Monserate Winery, stands among a variety of Italian grape vines planted in Fallbrook's Gird Valley

Jade Work will always remember the only time he got fired, especially because he got the boot on the very property he owns today and is transforming into Monserate Winery.

"I rolled a golf cart," said Work, who as a teenager performed many duties while working at Fallbrook Golf Club before his "having too much fun" driving a cart resulted in a wipeout and a pink slip.

"I worked in the kitchen, parked carts and painted the range balls – put the stripe on them," recalled Work.

Work could have no idea back then that he would one day buy the 116-acre property, which he did Nov. 15, 2016, a f...