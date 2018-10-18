County to apply for state funds to help homeless people

The county Board of Supervisors voted Oct. 9 to allow the Health and Human Services Agency to apply for state emergency funds to address homelessness in the region.

The California 2018-2019 State Budget includes $53 million for the California Emergency Solutions and Housing Program, which provides grants to local communities to develop programs that assist people who are homeless or at risk of not having a stable place to live.

Funds from this program will be distributed in two rounds, potentially bringing San Diego County about $2.5 million during the first distribution.

The money can be used for rental assistance, housing relocation and stabilization services or homeless prevention. The funds can also be used for subsidies for new and existing affordable permanent housing units for people and families who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness.

Over the past few years, the county has made significant investments in outreach, treatment and housing services to people who are homeless or are at risk of homelessness.

County efforts including the $25 million Innovative Housing Trust Fund, identifying excess properties to build affordable housing, Whole Person Wellness, Project One for All and the Stepping Up Initiative, which brought the region $4.2 million for outreach and treatment of people who are homeless and are suffering from a mental health disorder.

These actions align with the county’s Live Well San Diego vision which aims to ensure that vulnerable populations have assistance and support to access services that meet their needs.