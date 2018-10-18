'Daughters' celebrate anniversary of signing of Constitution

FALLBROOK – Local members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Monserate Chapter, recently attended the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution District XIV September meeting in celebration of the 231st anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States.

The Sept. 22 meeting took place at Admiral Baker Clubhouse in San Diego, and the attendees learned about the creation of the Constitution. Guest speaker retired U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas J. Marshall Jr. of the Medical Corps spoke about "The Importance of the Bill of Rights to the Ratification of the Constitution."

Marshall, who also has a master's degree in American history, reviewed the cultural and political tone of the 1700s, the Articles of Confederation in 1789 and the creation of the Bill of Rights in 1791. The Articles of Confederation served as the basis for the government's formation, but it omitted the rights of citizens. After much compromise, the Bill of Rights was created to speak to the citizens' civil rights, liberties and privileges, which allowed the Constitution to be ratified.

The attendees – for the most part – were members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Sons of the American Revolution and the Children of the American Revolution. They enjoyed brunch and heard proclamations about the Constitution's 231st anniversary from a variety of leaders. Monserate members who joined Regent Betty Mathias were Carol Anderson, Mary Lou Montez, Cindy Greer, Pat Hall and Dawn Byrd-Beresovoy.

The next monthly meeting of the Monserate Chapter DAR will be held Thursday, Oct. 18, and women interested in membership in the DAR are invited to attend. Contact the regent at bettybeez35@gmail.com for information.

DAR is a lineage organization; members must prove direct familial lineage to an American colonist who fought in the Revolutionary War or who gave supplies and food to the troops of that war. Monserate Chapter supports the National Society's commitments to education, patriotism and historic preservation. The chapter meets on the third Thursday of the month at Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook.

Submitted by DAR.