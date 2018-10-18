Early voting begins for Nov. 6 election

Voters interested in casting their ballots early for the Nov. 6 Gubernatorial General Election can now do so at the county Registrar of Voters office, 5600 Overland Ave., on the County Operations Center campus in Kearny Mesa.

Early voting began Oct. 8 and will continue 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and until the polls close 8 p.m. on Election Day. The office will also be open, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3, and Sunday, Nov. 4, for weekend voting.

Over 1.1 million mail ballots were sent out through the U.S. Postal Service Oct. 8, and voters could find them in their mailboxes as early as that same day. For the Nov. 6 election, voters will receive a two-card ballot. Contests will be listed on the front and back of each page.

The two-card ballot also weighs a bit more, so it will take 71 cents in postage. Considering the length of the ballot, voters who requested their ballot by mail are urged to act early.

“If you know how you want to vote, grab that mail ballot when you get it, mark it and send it back in right away,” Registrar Michael Vu said. “The sooner we get the ballot back, the sooner we can start processing it so it will be counted right when the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 6.”

Mail ballots are available for voters who’d rather not make a special trip to the Registrar of Voter’s office to cast their ballots or wait for the polls to open on Election Day. Registered voters can request a mail ballot until Oct. 30.

Meantime, the registrar is still looking for poll workers, especially bilingual poll workers. Anyone fluent in English and Vietnamese is needed in Fallbrook. For more information, call (858) 565-5800 or visit http://www.sdvote.com.

Submitted by the San Diego Registrar of Voters office.