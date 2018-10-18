Fallbrook High celebrating 125 years at 2018 homecoming

The Fallbrook Union High School 2018 Homecoming Court includes, from left to right, standing, Craig Person, Jake McBroom, Luke Conley, Jonathan Anaya, and Jakey Braungel; sitting, Honey Diaz, Kathy Hernandez, Karina Fonseca, Auggie Chavez, and Ariana Arias.

This weekend, Fallbrook High is inviting the public and alumni from all over the country to "not forget old Fallbrook, And the dear old red and white." The school will celebrate its 125th anniversary during a homecoming weekend that's packed with activities.

For the uninitiated, "little" Fallbrook Union High School is the second oldest high school in San Diego County, a fact that surprises many, even those that attended the school.

But it's true, Fallbrook High was established in 1893, just months after Russ High School (now San Diego High) opened and two years after Elsinore High School was opened in 1891.

When school opened in 1893, there were 20 high school students learning on the second floor of the West Fallbrook Elementary School. It moved to its current location in the 1950s.

That's where a celebration of the school's anniversary will take place on Friday, Oct. 19 after the end of the junior varsity football game. Alumni will be invited down to the field to cut and enjoy a cake celebration.

"There are lots of alumni coming back, so we're going to invite them to come down to the field and celebrate with us," Alana Milton, ASB Director at Fallbrook High, said. "We always want our alumni to feel comfortable coming back to enjoy a football game with us, and since this is a big anniversary, the more the merrier."

According to Milton, the classes of 1958, 1978 and 1988 will be hosting their reunions in town this weekend, so she expects a big crowd.

As many know, Fallbrook High is famous for its homecoming celebrations. Since the first float was created in 1958, the school's student body has created floats that are presented during the homecoming game.

The theme this year is "The Elements." Milton said each class has been working on their respective floats for weeks and will be ready by Friday.

That's when the judging of the floats will happen and a parade of the floats, led by 2018 Homecoming Grand Marshal Ken Brower, will happen.

During the parade of floats, there will be one big band and dance team performance. The homecoming king and queen will be announced at halftime.

This year's homecoming court consists of Craig Person, Jake McBroom, Luke Conley, Jonathan Anaya, Jakey Braungel, Honey Diaz, Kathy Hernandez, Karina Fonseca, Auggie Chavez, and Ariana Arias.

The Fallbrook Alumni Association has planned a tour of the high school from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 20. For more information, contact Bob Johnston at (760) 723-3037 or rcjohnston@earthlink.net.

The association will also host the Alumni Picnic in the Park Sunday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Live Oak Park. Students of FHS's Agriculture Department will serve a tri tip lunch at $15 per person.

For more information on the picnic, contact Jan Mahr Owen at (760) 451-9035 or fallbrookalumni@gmail.com.