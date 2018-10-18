Fleeing suspect sniffed out by K9 unit

FALLBROOK – A man who is a suspect in connection to a stolen car was found after a brief search this afternoon in the area of SR-76 and Old Highway 395.

Lt. Rick Lopez, commander of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Fallbrook substation, reported at 4:20 p.m. that the California Highway Patrol K9 unit sniffed out the suspect in a creek bed north of Dulin Road.

Deputies and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's ASTREA helicopter assisted the CHP in searching for the man. Lopez said law enforcement appreciated the assistance of the community in helping to locate the man.