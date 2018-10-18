Ticket with five numbers of world-record lottery sold in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a Chevron station in San Diego for the record-setting multi-state Mega Millions lottery draw, the California Lottery announced.

The ticket is worth $562,472, as were seven other tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold elsewhere in California.

There were 28 tickets with five numbers but missing the Mega number sold outside California. They are each worth $1 million, except for one each sold in Florida and Texas, where the players utilized the Megaplier option which made the tickets worth $3 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

A ticket sold in South Carolina had all six numbers. Its owner has the option of accepting a lump sum payment of $913.7 million or the world-record $1.6 billion jackpot paid out over 30 installments.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the Mega number was 5.

The drawing was the 26th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The previous record was $1.586 billion for the Jan. 13, 2016, Powerball drawing.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery.

The Mega Millions game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The jackpot for Friday's drawing will be $40 million.