Woman Killed In Fallbrook Hit-and-Run

A woman was struck and killed late Friday in Fallbrook, and the car that struck her drove away.

It happened just before 9 p.m., when the woman was walking on East Alvarado Street near Alvarado Court, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The woman was in the eastbound lane of Alvarado Street when she was struck. The car did not stop and continued heading east after the crash, Latulippe said. Fire personnel took the woman to a hospital, where she later died.

The car involved in the crash was described as possibly being a newer-model, red Ford Mustang, according to Latulippe.

Alvarado Street was closed near the crash scene from the time of the collision until about midnight.

Officers asked anyone with information on the crash to call the CHP at (858) 637-3800.