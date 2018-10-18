Campa-Najjar has her vote

I am a relatively new Fallbrookian, having lived here for four years. I love this community, the people, and the land. I’ve taken special interest recently in the local issues and candidates in the upcoming election. I am saddened by the polarity in our country, but do not feel this way about our friendly village.

On Oct. 9, I decided to attend a candidate forum sponsored by CSU San Marcos. Local candidates from both parties were invited to speak. As a retired business owner, I have voted for both Republicans and Democrats in the last 44 years. I came away with a particularly strong reaction to one race, the 50th Congressional District, which is ours.

Ammar Campa-Najjar, the Democratic candidate, is young (only 29), and I was interested to hear his responses. He is running against a Republican, Duncan Hunter, who has held the office for many years. It is concerning to me that Hunter was recently indicted for illegally spending campaign funds (and even more worrisome, isn’t accepting responsibility and is blaming his wife for it). How could someone effectively govern if he were to be convicted?

Unfortunately, Duncan Hunter did not make an appearance. However, I was quite impressed with the responses and energy from Ammar Campa-Najjar. Ammar’s conscientious work ethic and devotion to public service are impressive and it was clear that his upbringing was an important foundation. Kudos to his mother for raising a respectful son and a devoted citizen. His passion was palpable and the audience was responsive. His references for cooperation between parties was reassuring to hear.

Regardless of your party preference, the importance of exercising our right to vote was never more important. Ammar earned my vote.

Martha Hutchings