Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Editor's note

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/18/2018 at 10:48am



No political letters will be published in the Nov. 1 issue. The deadline for letters for the Oct. 25 issue is Friday, 4 p.m., no exceptions. The word limit is 350 words. Letters should be emailed to villageeditor@reedermedia.com.

Correction: In the letter "Bonsall High School fights to pass Measure EE" (10/11/18), the writers mistakenly wrote that 98 percent of this year's graduates were college bound. The correct amount is 86 percent. Heather Holdo, Sara Barclay and Maddison Walsh apologize for the error.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 10/18/2018 16:02